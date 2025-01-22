Liberty Broadband to Hold Virtual Special Meeting for Charter Acquisition

Liberty Broadband Corporation has announced a virtual special meeting of its stockholders, scheduled for February 26, 2025, to deliberate on the proposed adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Liberty Broadband, Charter Communications, Inc., Fusion Merger Sub 1, LLC, and Fusion Merger Sub 2, Inc.

The meeting will include holders of Liberty Broadband’s Series A common stock, Series B common stock, Series C common stock, and Series A Cumulative Redeemable preferred stock. The focal point of the agenda will be the potential merger with Charter Communications, subject to approval.

The detailed disclosure was officially made through a press release by Liberty Broadband on January 22, 2025. Stockholders of the specified Liberty Broadband shares will convene to vote on the proposed merger plan. This special meeting will allow active participation, questions, and electronic voting by shareholders.

In anticipation of the merger, the completion date is tentatively set for June 30, 2027, subject to the divestiture of Liberty Broadband’s GCI, LLC business and other closing conditions.

The virtual special meeting will adhere to the record date of January 13, 2025. Shareholders are required to utilize their unique 16-digit control number, available on the proxy card, to access the virtual meeting website.

Furthermore, interested parties can access the special meeting via the Liberty Broadband website and a webcast of the event will be available for viewing. The company advocates transparency and accessibility, commencing as per regulatory guidelines.

Liberty Broadband underscores the importance of forward-looking statements as an inherent aspect of the transaction. Any actual results may deviate from these statements, influenced by various factors like fulfillment of transaction conditions.

For additional data related to the merger, Liberty Broadband encourages stakeholders to refer to the accurate and comprehensive SEC filings available on the SEC’s website or by direct request to Liberty Broadband or Charter Communications.

Moreover, Liberty Broadband has outlined key personnel involved in the proxy solicitation process, emphasizing transparency and governance throughout this significant corporate event.

In closing, Liberty Broadband continues to highlight its commitment to communication businesses, including its interests in Charter Communications and GCI. The company’s investment focus on network infrastructure signifies a strategic move aimed at enhancing connectivity for its stakeholders.

For further updates and detailed information, stakeholders are encouraged to engage with Liberty Broadband’s communicative platforms and materials, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and dissemination of crucial details surrounding the merger.

This article is based on the recent 8-K SEC filing by Liberty Broadband Corporation, setting the stage for an important corporate milestone.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

