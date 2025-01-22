LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

SCD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

