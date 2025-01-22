Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $506.57 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

