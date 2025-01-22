London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 404,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 321,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

