Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

