Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $442.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.18 and its 200 day moving average is $453.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. The trade was a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.