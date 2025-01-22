Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 741.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Boeing by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $217.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

