Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

