Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.2% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.60. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $317.59 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

