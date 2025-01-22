Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

