Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

