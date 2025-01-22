Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $71.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

