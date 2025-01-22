Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

