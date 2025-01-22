Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Markel Group by 72.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,788.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,811.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,730.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,626.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

