Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

