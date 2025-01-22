Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $20,882,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

