MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

HD opened at $418.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.73. The firm has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

