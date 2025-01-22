MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $440.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.70.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

