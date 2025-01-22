MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JGRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,317,000 after acquiring an additional 344,491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 394,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,364,000 after buying an additional 294,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

