MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZION opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787,704.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

