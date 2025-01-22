MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $567,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 950.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $352.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

