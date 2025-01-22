MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $34,599,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

