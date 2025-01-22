Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.20. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 72,322 shares.

Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

