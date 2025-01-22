M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.07 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.22). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.22), with a volume of 22,679 shares changing hands.

M&C Saatchi Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,955.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.96.

About M&C Saatchi

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

