MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.0 %

ORLY opened at $1,241.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,283.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,164.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,289.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

