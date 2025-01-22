Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 266,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

