Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Has $872,000 Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

