Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,931,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $598.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.