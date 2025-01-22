Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.06. Microvast shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 3,171,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92,828 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

