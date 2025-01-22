Mirabaud & Cie SA Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirabaud & Cie SA lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

