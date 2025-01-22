Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,975,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.60. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $237.67 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

