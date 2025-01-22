Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 950 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Target were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

