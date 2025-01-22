Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 138.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock worth $12,978,820 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

