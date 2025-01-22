Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,648,000 after purchasing an additional 704,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,663,000 after buying an additional 506,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,515,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,936,000 after buying an additional 334,605 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7,608.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 181,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,624,000 after buying an additional 179,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,784,000 after acquiring an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $552.43 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.05 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.71.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

