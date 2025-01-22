Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

SCI opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

