Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 125,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

