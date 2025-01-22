Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 7,286 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $239.86 and a 12-month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

