Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.27. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,835,608 shares changing hands.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 83.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3,479.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

