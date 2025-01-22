NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.45. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 367,718 shares traded.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

