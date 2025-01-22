Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.75. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 32,739 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Natural Health Trends worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

