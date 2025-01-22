NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:NFLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.85

NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:NFLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi’s previous dividend of $0.47.
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi Trading Up 8.5 %
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827. NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.
About NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi
