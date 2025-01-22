NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.55 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 68.90 ($0.85). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87), with a volume of 738,356 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.07.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, analysts predict that NewRiver REIT plc will post 7.4795268 earnings per share for the current year.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Will Hobman sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £49,663.35 ($61,139.17). Insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

