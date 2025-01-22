Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 8,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 27,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

