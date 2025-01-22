Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,129 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $49,445,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $321.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.61.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

