Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

