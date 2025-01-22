Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 336,296 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $127,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day moving average is $214.54. The company has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

