Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 84,125 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

