Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $530.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $580.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.