Northland Capmk Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Strong-Buy

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

Shares of TREE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,700. The company has a market cap of $592.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

In other LendingTree news, CTO Scott V. Totman bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,029.28. This trade represents a 25.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 242,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 301.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in LendingTree by 77.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

