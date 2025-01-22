Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 67227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
